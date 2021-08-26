DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $7.11 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00153199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.86 or 1.00205442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.34 or 0.01022903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.35 or 0.06639674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,193,823 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

