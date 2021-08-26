Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00501722 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.45 or 0.01126532 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.