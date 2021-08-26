DeHive Price Up 62.1% Over Last 7 Days (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1.44 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeHive has traded up 62.1% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.76 or 1.00036888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01028032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.46 or 0.06457956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

