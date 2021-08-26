Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DDF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0682 dividend. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.