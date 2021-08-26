Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:DDF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.19.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0682 dividend. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
