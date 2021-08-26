Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Shares Up 0.6%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 3,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

