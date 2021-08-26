Delbert M. Humenik Sells 21,900 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $495,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 178,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.