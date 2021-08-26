Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €123.20 ($144.94) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.50. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion and a PE ratio of -17.59.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

