Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €123.20 ($144.94) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €119.50. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

