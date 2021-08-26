Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,098 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.38. 3,574,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

