Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 643 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 104.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,993 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $221.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,200. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.