Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 91,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 170,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.97. 2,361,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.