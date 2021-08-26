Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,817 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.13. 7,251,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,009,125. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

