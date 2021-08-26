DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.00399654 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001461 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.01032441 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

