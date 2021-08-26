Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Down 0.7%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) shares traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democracy International Fund stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of Democracy International Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

