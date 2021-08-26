DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,118. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

