DePay (DEPAY) Trading Down 6% This Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, DePay has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. DePay has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $41,017.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00127697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00158079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.83 or 1.00082308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.90 or 0.01033449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.32 or 0.06417965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

