Deri Protocol (DERI) One Day Volume Hits $1.77 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $4.37 million and $1.77 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00121713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.51 or 1.00009986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.99 or 0.01025573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.04 or 0.06632598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

