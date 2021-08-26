Desjardins Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.19.

BNS opened at C$80.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$53.54 and a 1-year high of C$82.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

