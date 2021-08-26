Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in August

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,290. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.