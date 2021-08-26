Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.50 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €8.50 ($10.00) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.03 ($8.27).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.33 ($7.45) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.71. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

