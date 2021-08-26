Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $29.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSTG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

NYSE PSTG opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

