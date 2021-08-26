Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GYC. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €23.28 ($27.39) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.95.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

