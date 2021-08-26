Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $3.20 target price on shares of M&G and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of MGPUF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

