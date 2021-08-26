Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.62%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

