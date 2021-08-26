DEX Hits Market Capitalization of $368,543.28 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a market cap of $368,543.28 and $721.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4,800.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.00989176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.43 or 0.00757426 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

