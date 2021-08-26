DEXTools Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $77.75 million and approximately $938,620.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00748710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00097228 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,863,385 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

