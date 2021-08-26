dForce Achieves Market Cap of $21.73 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. dForce has a total market capitalization of $21.73 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.00755288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097843 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

