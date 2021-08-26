Dfyn Network One Day Volume Reaches $3.21 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $21.34 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00121818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00153882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,995.05 or 0.99951757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.62 or 0.01024329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.45 or 0.06634629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 22,132,912 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

