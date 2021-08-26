Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.20 ($75.53).

Several research firms have commented on DLG. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €67.36 ($79.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.23. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a one year high of €68.34 ($80.40). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.34.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

