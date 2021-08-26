DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Trading Down 0.1%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 36,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

