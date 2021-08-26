DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

