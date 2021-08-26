DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.10.
Shares of DKS stock opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
