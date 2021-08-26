DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

