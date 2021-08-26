DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.10.

DKS opened at $129.60 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

