DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

NYSE DKS opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

