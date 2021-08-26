Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Gap Up to $8.02

Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.30. Digital Media Solutions shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 190 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.40.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 0.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

