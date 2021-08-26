Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.86. 791,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,339. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.