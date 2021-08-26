Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.62 and last traded at $51.78. Approximately 45,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,466,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

