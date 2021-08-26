DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $124.79 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $124.79 million and $1.21 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.95 or 0.00502747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003576 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.41 or 0.01168507 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,679,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.