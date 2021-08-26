DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to announce sales of $250.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.50 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $14.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,590.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.95 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

