DigitalBridge Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,010 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,385% compared to the average daily volume of 68 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

