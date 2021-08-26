Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 28% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $281,495.08 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,635.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.43 or 0.06603151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.13 or 0.01286837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00355230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00126129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.90 or 0.00634490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00332072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00300514 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,700,386 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.