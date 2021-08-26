Digitex City (DGTX) Market Capitalization Tops $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Digitex City coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00759458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00098096 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

