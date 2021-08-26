Digitex Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.15 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00098233 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.