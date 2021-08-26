Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00102688 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

