Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Position Lifted by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 3,136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

