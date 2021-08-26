Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Boosted by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 3,173.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.8% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.62% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,721.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 258,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 401,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 141,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,192. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45.

