Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNOPY. Erste Group upgraded Dino Polska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. upgraded Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $$41.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.