DinoSwap Price Down 19.4% This Week (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $812,737.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001701 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00122171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00154453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.86 or 0.99648356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01020357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.99 or 0.06672486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DinoSwap’s total supply is 71,371,086 coins and its circulating supply is 20,339,592 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

