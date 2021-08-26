Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) shares dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.40 and last traded at $60.22. Approximately 3,141,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,491,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $3,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 233.3% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 137.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter.

