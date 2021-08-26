disBalancer (DDOS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00121074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00153209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.74 or 0.99899860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.01022296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.06 or 0.06605652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,293,134 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.